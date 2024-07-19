2024 Crayon Shin-chan Film's Video Previews Theme Song

Film opens on August 9

The official website of Eiga Crayon Shin-chan: Ora-tachi no Kyōryū Nikki ( Crayon Shin-chan the Movie: Our Dinosaur Diary), the Crayon Shin-chan franchise 's 31st 2D animated film, began streaming a video for the film on Friday. The video features the film's theme song theme song "Omoide o Kakenukete" (Run Past Your Memories) by rock band My Hair is Bad .

The film follows the friendship between the Nobara family's pet dog Shiro and a "small dinosaur." Their connection helps the growth of Shinnosuke and the Kasukabe Defense Squad.

Takumi Kitamura guest stars in the film as Billy, a biology researcher who loves dinosaurs and works with the Kasukabe Defense Squad. Ozwald comedian duo Yū Hatanaka and Shunsuke Itō also guest star in the film as Chū and Ammoner Itō, respectively.

Shinobu Sasaki (director of many Duel Masters anime including the 2017, 2018, and 2019 Duel Masters TV anime) is directing the film. Moral, who writes scripts for the Crayon Shin-chan TV series, wrote the screenplay.

Shin Jigen! Crayon Shin-chan The Movie , the Crayon Shin-chan franchise 's first 3D CG anime film, opened in August 2023. The film is the highest-earning anime film in the Crayon Shin-chan franchise .

Eiga Crayon Shin-chan Mononoke Ninja Chinpūden , the Crayon Shin-chan series' 30th 2D animated film, opened in Japan in April 2022.