Aharen-san wa Hakarenai Anime Gets 2nd Season

The staff for the television anime of Asato Mizu 's Aharen-san wa Hakarenai (Aharen Is Indecipherable) romantic comedy manga announced on Sunday that the series will get a second season.

Inori Minase and Takuma Terashima reprise their roles as Reina Aharen and Raidō, respectively.

Yasutaka Yamamoto ( Servant × Service , Valkyria Chronicles ) returns as chief director, along with Tomoe Makino ( Woodpecker Detective's Office ) as the director at Felix Film . Takao Yoshioka ( High School DxD , I'm Standing on 1,000,000 Lives. , Sekirei , WATAMOTE ) is again in charge of the series scripts, and is also writing them with Kotsukotsu and Masanao Akahoshi . Yūko Yahiro ( Diabolik Lovers , Kaguya-sama: Love is War , Katana Maidens: Toji no Miko ) is designing the characters.

Tomoko Iwasa returns as a chief animation director with Yumiko Ishii and Saori Yamamoto . The Chinese streaming service bilibili is presenting the project.

Other staff members include:

Mizu launched the manga on Shonen Jump+ in January 2017. The series ended in April 2023.

The first season of the anime aired in April 2022.