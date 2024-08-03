News
Aharen-san wa Hakarenai Anime Gets 2nd Season
posted on by Anita Tai
The staff for the television anime of Asato Mizu's Aharen-san wa Hakarenai (Aharen Is Indecipherable) romantic comedy manga announced on Sunday that the series will get a second season.
Inori Minase and Takuma Terashima reprise their roles as Reina Aharen and Raidō, respectively.
Yasutaka Yamamoto (Servant × Service, Valkyria Chronicles) returns as chief director, along with Tomoe Makino (Woodpecker Detective's Office) as the director at Felix Film. Takao Yoshioka (High School DxD, I'm Standing on 1,000,000 Lives., Sekirei, WATAMOTE) is again in charge of the series scripts, and is also writing them with Kotsukotsu and Masanao Akahoshi. Yūko Yahiro (Diabolik Lovers, Kaguya-sama: Love is War, Katana Maidens: Toji no Miko) is designing the characters.
Tomoko Iwasa returns as a chief animation director with Yumiko Ishii and Saori Yamamoto. The Chinese streaming service bilibili is presenting the project.
Other staff members include:
- Art Director: Kenichi Kurata
- Color Key Artist: Chiharu Tanaka
- Compositing Director of Photography: Kazuya Iwai (Studio Shamrock)
- Special Effects: Minori Kimura (Studio Shamrock)
- Editing: Kiyomi Yamada
- Sound Director: Abe Nobuyuki
- Music: Satoru Kōsaki and monaca
- Executive Director: Kōichirō Natsume
- Producer: Ryō Aizawa
Mizu launched the manga on Shonen Jump+ in January 2017. The series ended in April 2023.
The first season of the anime aired in April 2022.
Sources: Aharen-san wa Hakarenai's YouTube channel, Comic Natalie