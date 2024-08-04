My Hero Academia Manga's Finale Celebrated With Final Fanbook, 1st Art Book, Art Exhibit

Final volume ships in December

The combined 36th and 37th issue of Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine published the final chapter of Kōhei Horikoshi 's My Hero Academia manga on Monday. The publisher also announced that the series will receive its final fanbook in January, first art book in April, and a new large-scale art exhibit in summer 2025 to celebrate the completion of the decade-long series. The final volume will ship in December.

The official X/Twitter account for the anime shared an image celebrating the completion of the series.

Horikoshi launched the manga series in Weekly Shonen Jump in July 2014. Viz Media publishes the manga in English digitally and in print in North America. Shueisha 's MANGA Plus service also publishes the manga in English digitally. The manga crossed 100 million copies in circulation worldwide in April.

The manga has inspired six television anime seasons and several anime specials. The seventh season debuted on April 6 with a four-episode My Hero Academia Memories special. The main season seven anime (starting with episode 139 of the overall anime) then debuted on May 4.

The manga has also inspired three anime films. The fourth anime film is titled My Hero Academia THE MOVIE : You're Next ( My Hero Academia: You're Next ), and it debuted on August 2. Horikoshi again served as the general supervisor and original character designer.



