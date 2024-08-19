Haikyu!! Manga Gets New Gekidan 'Haikyu!!' Stage Play in May 2025

The official website of Gekidan ' Haikyu!! ,' the latest stage play based on Haruichi Furudate 's Haikyu!! manga, revealed on Monday that a new stage play will run in May 2025 in Tokyo and Osaka, and revealed a teaser video and visual.

Kenta Suga , who played Shōyō Hinata in the seven Hyper Projection Engeki Haikyuu!! stage plays and directed the first Gekidan ' Haikyu!! ' stage play in August 2023, will direct the new stage play. Masami Itō is writing the script, Syunsuke Wada is composing the music, and HIDALI is in charge of choreography and staging.

Furudate launched the original manga in 2011, and ended the series in July 2020. Shueisha published the manga's 45th and final volume in November 2020. Viz Media is publishing the manga digitally and in print, and published the manga simultaneously with its Japanese release digitally. MANGA Plus also published the manga digitally in English.

Production I.G 's first television anime adaptation of the manga premiered in April 2014. The second season of the anime premiered in October 2015, and the third season premiered in October 2016. The first half of Haikyu!! To The Top , the fourth season, premiered in January 2020, and episode 13 aired in April 2020. The second half, consisting of episodes 14 to 25, was originally planned to premiere in July 2020, but was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The second half premiered in October 2020.

HAIKYU!! The Dumpster Battle ( Gekijōban Haikyu!! Gomi Suteba no Kessen ), the first film of the two-part Haikyu!! Final sequel film project, premiered in Japan on February 16. The first film depicts the "fated showdown" between Karasuno High and Nekoma High.

The manga has also inspired a clay-animated short, compilation anime films, and several video anime.