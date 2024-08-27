Live-Action Sonic the Hedgehog 3 Film's 1st Trailer Previews Shadow

Paramount Pictures began streaming the first trailer for the live-action Sonic the Hedgehog 3 film on Tuesday:

Keanu Reeves is joining the cast as Shadow the Hedgehog.

Jim Carrey will reprise his role as Dr. Robotnik for the third film.

IGN additionally reported that Krysten Ritter , Alyla Browne, James Wolk, Sofia Pernas, Cristo Fernández , and Jorma Taccone are joining the cast on the new film. Returning cast members also include Ben Schwartz , Lee Majdoub , Idris Elba , Colleen O'Shaughnessey , Tom Butler , James Marsden , and Tika Sumpter .

The film is slated for release on December 20.

© Paramount

opened in the United States in April 2022 and earned an estimated US$26.5 million on its opening day, according to Box Office Mojo. The film debuted at #1 in 47 markets including the U.K., France, and Australia. The film grossed more than US$400 million worldwide in its first three months. Box Office Mojo lists the film's current worldwide gross at US$405,421,518.

The film became the highest grossing film based on a video game in the United States in April 2022 (which has now been surpassed by The Super Mario Bros. Movie ).

Ben Schwartz ( DuckTales, Parks and Recreation ) voiced the title character Sonic in the film. James Marsden ( Westworld, X-Men ) and Tika Sumpter starred in the film, and Jim Carrey ( The Truman Show, Ace Ventura: Pet Detective ) played the villain Robotnik. Idris Elba played Knuckles in the film, and Colleen O'Shaughnessey reprised her role as Tails.

The original film earned US$70,002,074 to rank #1 over its Presidents' Day holiday opening weekend in the U.S. in February 2020.

The live-action Knuckles spinoff series debuted on April 26 with six episodes.