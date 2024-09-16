Companies Seek Alleged Demon Slayer, Jujutsu Kaisen Anime Leakers' IDs in U.S. Court

Unauthorized footage, anime stills released on X/Twitter

A number of entertainment companies, including Aniplex and TOHO , successfully filed for an information disclosure order in U.S. courts for the identities of the owners of alleged leak accounts on August 20. Courts formally served the order on August 30. The companies filed for the order following unauthorized leaks of videos and stills from the Demon Slayer and Jujutsu Kaisen anime on X (formerly Twitter ).

The companies involved in the court case are members of Japan's Content Overseas Distribution Association (CODA), who is assisting in the legal proceedings for this case. CODA also reported that it has received similar requests for other anime series, and it will be working actively to gather information and seek legal action against similar accounts.

This marks the first time a U.S. court has issued a discovery order in relation to anime leaks.

The news follows a large number of leaked episodes and footage in early August for anime including the new anime of Rumiko Takahashi 's Ranma 1/2 manga, the television anime of Yukinobu Tatsu 's DAN DA DAN manga, as well as the Gekijōban Mononoke: Karakasa anime film, among other titles, on public websites and piracy sites.

Netflix , Crunchyroll , and global entertainment technology and localization company Iyuno announced plans to investigate and remove the unauthorized material as well as seek action against the leakers.

Crunchyroll also suffered leaks of episodes from the spring season of anime in early April.

