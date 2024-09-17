Shinobanai! CryptoNinja Sakuya Anime Gets 3rd Season in 2025

Season 2 debuted on January 9

The official X (formerly Twitter ) account for Shinobanai! CryptoNinja Sakuya , the CryptoNinja non-fungible token (NFT) project's anime, announced on Tuesday that a third season has been green-lit for next year.

Akifumi Nonaka ( Dinosaur Biyori ), the anime's director since the first season, returns to direct the third season at Fanworks , and Toru Hosokawa ( Dinosaur Biyori , Polar Bear's Café ) is again writing the scripts.

The project describes the anime as "the world's first television anime series for NFT characters." The first season premiered in October 2023, and the second season debuted on January 9.

In the story of the first season, the Crypto Scroll enshrined in the ninja city of Kōka has been stolen, leading to a battle royale among ninja. Sakuya, Nemu, and Xiaolan were living their daily lives until they must unite their forces.

Investor Ikehaya produced the CryptoNinja NFT project in 2021 with illustrations by Rii2 linked to digital tokens. The project had described itself as Japan's largest and most active NFT community in 2022 with 15,000 Ether (about 50 million yen or US$430,000 in February 2022) earned from a community of over 50,000 fans and creators.

The anime studio Fanworks ( Aggretsuko , Ani ni Tsukeru Kusuri wa Nai! ), online pop culture commerce company Tokyo Otaku Mode , startup incubator platform Tsucrea, and digital content company The Battle announced the anime plans in February 2022. The project then debuted its first anime promotional video and began auditioning cast members and musicians in November 2022.