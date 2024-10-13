Macross 7 Anime Gets New Audio Drama Launching on Wednesday

3-episode story premieres on anime's 30th anniversary date

Flying Dog announced on Sunday that the Macross 7 anime will get a new three-episode audio drama titled " Macross 7 30-Shūnen Kinen Kōshiki Dōjin Audio Drama ~Uta wa Ginga o Sukueru no ka!?~" ( Macross 7 30th Anniversary Official Dōjin Audio Drama ~Can Song Save the Galaxy!?~). The first episode will premiere on October 16 — the same day the Macross 7 anime premiered in Japan three decades ago in 1994.

The story of the drama follows the rock band Fire Bomber as they are about to perform a concert to celebrate the completion of the amusement ship Hollywood in Macross 7 's colonization fleet. However, the lead singer Basara Nekki is missing in action again. Even the song energy detectors can't pick up any readings on him.

Tetsuro Amino , the director of the Macross 7 television anime, wrote the scripts for the audio drama.

Flying Dog started posting short countdown videos on October 10, and revealed on Sunday that the countdown is for the premiere of the new audio drama.

Studio Nue

began thein 1982 with, a television anime series featuring the themes of a love triangle, music, and transforming fighter planes.worked with the advertising agency Bigwest and the anime studioas production partners.

The franchise spawned three more television series ( Macross 7 , Macross Frontier , and Macross Delta ), several theatrical films (starting with The Super Dimension Fortress Macross: Do You Remember Love? ), and several video series (including Macross II , Macross Plus , Macross Dynamite 7 , and Macross Zero ). Macross Delta ran from April to September of 2016, after a preview of the first episode in 2015.

The latest animated work in the Macross franchise , the Gekijōban Macross Delta: Zettai LIVE!!!!!! feature film, opened in Japan in October 2021 alongside the " Gekijō Tanpen Macross Frontier Toki no Meikyū " (Macross Frontier Film Short: Labyrinth of Time) film short.

Sunrise is launching a new Macross animation project.

Bigwest, Studio Nue , and Harmony Gold USA announced in April 2021 that the companies agreed to allow the immediate distribution of most Macross television sequels and films globally. The companies agreed to cooperate on the distribution of future Macross and Robotech projects.

The Macross franchise announced on March 18 that the "Star" brand of Disney+ will stream numerous anime from the franchise by the end of 2024.