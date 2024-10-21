Gundam: Requiem for Vengeance Animation Confirms 3 Characters' English, Japanese Casts

The New York Comic Con 2024 panel for the new animation project Mobile Suit Gundam: Requiem for Vengeance confirmed the English and Japanese cast members for three characters on Saturday.

The newly announced cast members are:

English Cast: Chris Parham

Japanese Cast: Hōchū Ohtsuka

as Rolph Ronet

English Cast: Derrick Dover

Japanese Cast: Kyonosuke Kami

as Yuri Kellerne

English Cast: Kole Yadon

Japanese Cast: Kazuki Ura

as Gundam Pilot

© 創通・サンライズ

Previously announced Japanesecast members are:

The six-episode 30-minute Mobile Suit Gundam: Requiem for Vengeance started streaming exclusively worldwide on Netflix on October 17. The story focuses on the European front during the One Year War made famous by the first Gundam anime.

The story centers on Iria Sorari, and the mecha include the Zeon mobile suit Zaku II and the Federation mobile suit Gundam.

The staff at Sunrise and Safe House produced the animation entirely with Epic Games ' Unreal Engine 5. Gavin Hignight ( Tekken: Bloodline , Transformers: Cyberverse, Star Wars: Resistance, Marvel's Spider-Man game) wrote the scripts, and German artist Erasmus Brosdau (Origin Zero, Warhammer 40.000's "The Lord Inquisitor: Seed of Ambition") directed the project. Naohiro Ogata ( Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch From Mercury , Mobile Suit Gundam Thunderbolt ) and Hignight served as executive producers, and Hiroaki Yura produced.

Manuel Augusto Dischinger Moura was the main character designer, and Kimitoshi Yamane ( Cowboy Bebop , Escaflowne , multiple Gundam projects) was the mechanical design supervisor. Wilbert Roget II (Mortal Kombat 11, Call of Duty: WWII, Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris games) composed the music.

Australian actress Celia Massingham ( DC's Legends of Tomorrow, Ladies in Black ) voiced the lead character and performed the motion-capture for animation.

Sources: Mobile Suit Gundam: Requiem for Vengeance animation's website, Gundam.info





Disclosure: Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc. (Sunrise) is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.