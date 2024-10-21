×
Gundam: Requiem for Vengeance Animation Confirms 3 Characters' English, Japanese Casts

posted on by Joanna Cayanan
6-episode mini-series debuted on Netflix on October 17

The New York Comic Con 2024 panel for the new animation project Mobile Suit Gundam: Requiem for Vengeance confirmed the English and Japanese cast members for three characters on Saturday.

The newly announced cast members are:

English Cast: Chris Parham
Japanese Cast: Hōchū Ohtsuka
as Rolph Ronet
gundam1.png
Image via Mobile Suit Gundam: Requiem for Vengeance animation project's website
© SOTSU・SUNRISE
English Cast: Derrick Dover
Japanese Cast: Kyonosuke Kami
as Yuri Kellerne
gundam2.png
Image via Mobile Suit Gundam: Requiem for Vengeance animation project's website
© SOTSU・SUNRISE
English Cast: Kole Yadon
Japanese Cast: Kazuki Ura
as Gundam Pilot
gundam3.png
Image via Mobile Suit Gundam: Requiem for Vengeance animation project's website
© SOTSU・SUNRISE

gundamrfv.png
© 創通・サンライズ
Previously announced Japanese dub cast members are:

The six-episode 30-minute Mobile Suit Gundam: Requiem for Vengeance started streaming exclusively worldwide on Netflix on October 17. The story focuses on the European front during the One Year War made famous by the first Gundam anime.

The story centers on Iria Sorari, and the mecha include the Zeon mobile suit Zaku II and the Federation mobile suit Gundam.

The staff at Sunrise and Safe House produced the animation entirely with Epic Games' Unreal Engine 5. Gavin Hignight (Tekken: Bloodline, Transformers: Cyberverse, Star Wars: Resistance, Marvel's Spider-Man game) wrote the scripts, and German artist Erasmus Brosdau (Origin Zero, Warhammer 40.000's "The Lord Inquisitor: Seed of Ambition") directed the project. Naohiro Ogata (Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch From Mercury, Mobile Suit Gundam Thunderbolt) and Hignight served as executive producers, and Hiroaki Yura produced.

Manuel Augusto Dischinger Moura was the main character designer, and Kimitoshi Yamane (Cowboy Bebop, Escaflowne, multiple Gundam projects) was the mechanical design supervisor. Wilbert Roget II (Mortal Kombat 11, Call of Duty: WWII, Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris games) composed the music.

Australian actress Celia Massingham (DC's Legends of Tomorrow, Ladies in Black) voiced the lead character and performed the motion-capture for animation.

Sources: Mobile Suit Gundam: Requiem for Vengeance animation's website, Gundam.info


Disclosure: Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc. (Sunrise) is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.
