News
Gundam: Requiem for Vengeance Animation Confirms 3 Characters' English, Japanese Casts
posted on by Joanna Cayanan
The New York Comic Con 2024 panel for the new animation project Mobile Suit Gundam: Requiem for Vengeance confirmed the English and Japanese cast members for three characters on Saturday.
The newly announced cast members are:
Japanese Cast: Hōchū Ohtsuka
as Rolph Ronet
Japanese Cast: Kyonosuke Kami
as Yuri Kellerne
Japanese Cast: Kazuki Ura
as Gundam Pilot
- Nanako Mori as Iria Solari
- Ryōsuke Hara as Ander Heaton
- Shunichi Maki as Chubs
- Maki Kawase as Hayley Arhun
- Shōya Ishige as Kneeland Lesean
- Ryūnosuke Watanuki as Kale
- Takeo Ōtsuka as Ony Kasuga
- Hiroshi Naka as Alfee Zydos
The six-episode 30-minute Mobile Suit Gundam: Requiem for Vengeance started streaming exclusively worldwide on Netflix on October 17. The story focuses on the European front during the One Year War made famous by the first Gundam anime.
The story centers on Iria Sorari, and the mecha include the Zeon mobile suit Zaku II and the Federation mobile suit Gundam.
The staff at Sunrise and Safe House produced the animation entirely with Epic Games' Unreal Engine 5. Gavin Hignight (Tekken: Bloodline, Transformers: Cyberverse, Star Wars: Resistance, Marvel's Spider-Man game) wrote the scripts, and German artist Erasmus Brosdau (Origin Zero, Warhammer 40.000's "The Lord Inquisitor: Seed of Ambition") directed the project. Naohiro Ogata (Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch From Mercury, Mobile Suit Gundam Thunderbolt) and Hignight served as executive producers, and Hiroaki Yura produced.
Manuel Augusto Dischinger Moura was the main character designer, and Kimitoshi Yamane (Cowboy Bebop, Escaflowne, multiple Gundam projects) was the mechanical design supervisor. Wilbert Roget II (Mortal Kombat 11, Call of Duty: WWII, Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris games) composed the music.
Australian actress Celia Massingham (DC's Legends of Tomorrow, Ladies in Black) voiced the lead character and performed the motion-capture for animation.
Sources: Mobile Suit Gundam: Requiem for Vengeance animation's website, Gundam.info
Disclosure: Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc. (Sunrise) is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.