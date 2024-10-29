News
Make a Girl Anime Film Screens World Premiere at Global Stage Hollywood on November 3
posted on by Alex Mateo
The film's cast members include:
- Atsumi Tanezaki as Number 0 (O-gō)
- Shun Horie as Akira Mizutamari
- Toshiki Masuda as Kunihito Ōbayashi
- Sora Amamiya as Akane Kōmura
- Yōji Ueda as Shōichi Takamine
- Kana Hanazawa as Eri Uminaka
- Minami Hinata as Akira Mizutamari (early childhood)
The film also features a character named Salt, a robot (co-developed by Akira) who assists people in their daily lives.
Yasuda not only conceived, scripted, and is directing the production at his "Yasuda Gensho Studio by Xenotoon," but he is also handling the storyboards, technical direction, and CG direction. Yūichi Imaizumi is directing the sound at Sonilude, and Tsutomu Ueno is in charge of sound effects. Kenichiro Suehiro (Cells at Work!, The Eminence in Shadow, Goblin Slayer, Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World-) is composing the music. Kadokawa Animation is distributing the film.
The Make a Girl anime is based on the "Make Love" 3D short, which Yasuda created by himself. The story follows a high school boy named Akira, who invents an "artificial girlfriend" named Number 0. Yasuda and his Yasuda Gensho Studio is creating the film in collaboration with the 3D CG studio Xenotoon.
Yasuda launched a Campfire crowdfunding campaign for Make a Girl on August 26, 2022. The campaign had a goal of 10 million yen (about US$67,000), and it ended on October 31, 2022 with 23,730,805 yen (about US$160,000). Yasuda was aiming for a 2024 theatrical release.
Yasuda founded the Yasuda Gensho Studio in 2021, after working as a CG animator for Nitroplus. His independent short animations, created in Blender, are popular on Twitter and TikTok with 5.8 million followers combined.
Source: Press release
Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.