Rock Is a Lady's Modesty Anime's 1st Promo Video Reveals Main Cast, Staff, April Debut

The official website for the television anime of Hiroshi Fukuda 's Rock is a Lady's Modesty ( Rock wa Lady no Tashinamideshite ) manga revealed the anime's first promotional video, teaser visual, main cast, staff, and April 2025 premiere on Wednesday.

Image via Rock wa Lady no Tashinamideshite anime's website © 福田宏・白泉社／「ロックは淑女の嗜みでして」製作委員会

The anime stars:

Akira Sekine as Lilisa Suzunomiya

Image via Rock wa Lady no Tashinamideshite anime's website © 福田宏・白泉社／「ロックは淑女の嗜みでして」製作委員会

Miyuri Shimabukuro as Otoha Kurogane

Image via Rock wa Lady no Tashinamideshite anime's website © 福田宏・白泉社／「ロックは淑女の嗜みでして」製作委員会

The anime will premiere in April 2025 on TBS and 27 of its affiliate channels at 11:56 p.m. JST.

Shinya Watada ( Aikatsu Stars! , The IDOLM@STER Million Live! ) is directing the anime at BN Pictures , and Ōri Yasukawa ( Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War - The Separation , Migi & Dali episode director) is the assistant director. Shogo Yasukawa ( Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma , A Certain Scientific Railgun T ) is in charge of series scripts, Risa Miyadani ( Aikatsu! Planet , Wonderful Precure! The Movie! ) is designing the characters, and Yasufumi Soejima ( JoJo's Bizarre Adventure ) is the visual director.

Additional staff members include:

Image via Amazon © Hiroshi Fukuda, Hakusensha

The young lady x rock youth manga takes place in an all-girls' school where young, gorgeous, and ladylike girls from all over the country gather. A girl named LiLisa Suzunomiya, who became the daughter of a real estate tycoon after her mother remarried, gives up her guitar and love for rock music in order to act like a rich, young lady. But her passion for rock is rekindled when she meets a highly skilled drummer, who attends the same all girls' school.

Fukuda launched the manga in Young Animal in October 2022. Hakusensha published the manga's first compiled book volume in April 2023, and the sixth volume will release on November 28.

Fukuda serialized the original Mushibugyō manga from 2009 to 2010, and Shogakukan compiled and published three book volumes. Fukuda launched his new Jōjū Senjin!! Mushibugyō manga, which revamps the basic story, in 2011, and ended it in September 2017. Shogakukan published the manga's 32nd and final compiled book volume in October 2017.

Jōjū Senjin!! Mushibugyō inspired a 26-episode television anime series that aired in 2013. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired. The manga also inspired three original video anime episodes bundled with the manga's 15th, 16th, and 17th volumes.

Fukuda launched the Gofun-go no Sekai manga in 2018 in Shogakukan 's Weekly Shonen Sunday magazine, and ended it in 2019.

