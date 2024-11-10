Live-Action Baban Baban Ban Vampire Film Adds 3 Cast Members

The staff for the live-action film of Hiromasa Okujima 's Baban Baban Ban Vampire manga revealed three new cast members on Monday.

Gordon Maeda (live-action Tokyo Revengers , Golden Kamuy ) plays Nagayoshi Mori, Ranmaru's big brother with a long-standing grudge against him.

Shinnosuke Mitsushima (live-action ERASED , Blade of the Immortal ) plays Umetarō Sakamoto, a vampire hunter who has pursued Ranmaru for years. He moonlights as a high school teacher by day.

Former GENERATIONS from EXILE TRIBE member Mandy Sekiguchi (95) plays Franken, Aoi's big brother and the leader of delinquents. He cares deeply for his friends.

The BL (described tongue-in-cheek here as standing for "Bloody Love Comedy") manga centers on a 450-year-old vampire named Ranmaru, working part-time at an old public bath. He desires the blood of an 18-year-old virgin, and so watches over the growth of 15-year-old Rihito, the son of the bathhouse owners, and tries to prevent him from losing his virginity.

The film stars:

Ryō Yoshizawa as Ranmaru Mori

as Ranmaru Mori Rihito Itagaki as Rihito Tatsuno

as Rihito Tatsuno Nanoka Hara as Aoi

The film opens in theaters in Japan on February 14.

Shinji Hamasaki ( Not Quite Dead Yet ) is directing the film, and Yūko Matsuda ( Gokusen , Live-Action Defying Kurosaki-kun ) wrote the screenplay.

The anime adaptation of the manga will debut in January 2025 on TV Asahi 's new programming block IM Animation that airs on Saturdays at 11:30 p.m.

Okujima launched the manga, described as BL (for "bloody love comedy"), in Akita Shoten 's Bessatsu Shōnen Champion magazine in October 2021.

Viz Media 's SuBLime imprint for boys-love manga licensed SHOOWA and Okujima's Bad Boys, Happy Home ( Dōsei Yankee Akamatsu Seven ) manga, and released the first volume physically and digitally in July 2021. The pair launched the manga in Akita Shoten 's Kachi Comi magazine in April 2018.