Graphix to Release Yoshnio Koyoka's Mecha-Ude: Mechanical Arms Manga in Print in April

First volume of manga adaptation ships on April 15

Scholastic's Graphix imprint announced on Tuesday that it will release Yoshino Koyoka 's Mecha-Ude: Mechanical Arms manga in print in English on April 15.

Image courtesy of Graphix

The company describes the story:

Kita-Kagami City is a pretty normal town… except that some people have gotten their hands on Mecha-Ude : powerful, sentient, mechanical beings that attach themselves to their human hosts and have awesome capabilities. When middle-school kid Hikaru accidentally activates Alma, a Mecha-Ude with no memory of its past, they must team up to uncover the mystery of Alma's identity and prevent the powerful Mecha-Ude from ending up in the wrong hands.

Koyoka launched the manga adaptation on the LINE Manga and ebookjapan services in September 2022. Azuki began releasing the manga in English under the title Mecha-Ude: Mechanical Arms in July 2023.

the full-fledged anime of Sae Okamoto 's Mecha-Ude project premiered on October 3. Crunchyroll is streaming the anime as it airs worldwide except in Asia and South Asia. In Asia, the series is streaming on Aniplus in Korea; on Aniplus VOD in Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau; and on bilibili and Aniplus TV in Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, and the Philippines.

Okamoto is the original creator, and is directing the anime (under the name Okamoto ) at the up-and-coming Fukuoka-based TriF Studio .

The project's production team released a pilot anime video in May 2019, and an English dub soon followed. Eve performed the opening theme song "Ambivalent," and AZLiGHTZ performed the ending theme song "Alone."

The original Kickstarter campaign raised US$67,918 from October to November 2016. A Japanese Campfire crowdfunding campaign raised 4,849,500 yen (about US$44,000) toward an initial goal of 2 million yen (about US$18,700) before ending in March 2018.

Pony Canyon announced in September 2022 that the project was getting a full-fledged anime series. Anime Expo hosted the world premiere of the anime's first episode in July 2023.

Source: Email correspondence