Paru Itagaki Launches New Taika no Risei Psychological Suspense Manga

Manga launches on January 16

This year's 51st issue of Akita Shoten 's Weekly Shōnen Champion magazine revealed on Thursday that Paru Itagaki will launch a new manga titled Taika no Risei (Taika's Reason) in the magazine's seventh 2025 issue on January 16. The magazine describes the manga as a psychological suspense story centering on the co-existence of man and animal.

The official X/Twitter account for Dr. Muscle Beetle , which is a new manga that manga creator Uoto will launch with artist Furumachi on January 23 in Weekly Shōnen Champion , posted an image of the new manga ( Dr. Muscle Beetle is pictured at bottom while Taika no Risei is pictured in the middle).

Itagaki also recently launched the Ushimitsu Gao manga on Akita Shoten 's Champion Cross platform on October 16.

Itagaki's SANDA manga has been green-lit for an anime adaptation. Itagaki launched the manga in Weekly Shōnen Champion in July 2021, and ended the series on July 11. Akita Shoten published the manga's 16th and final volume on October 8.

The first television anime of BEASTARS debuted on Netflix in Japan and on Fuji TV 's [ +Ultra ] programming block and on TV Nishinippon in October 2019. The season debuted on Netflix outside of Japan in March 2020. The anime's second season premiered in January 2021 and again aired in Japan on Fuji TV 's [ +Ultra ] programming block. Netflix debuted the second season outside Japan in July 2021. The anime's final season will premiere on Netflix on December 5, and will be split into two cours (quarter of the year).

Itagaki launched the Drip Drip ( Bota Bota ) manga mini-series in December 2020, and ended it in February 2021. The manga's single volume released in Japan in April 2021, and Viz Media published the manga volume in English in October 2022.

