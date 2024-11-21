News
Paru Itagaki Launches New Taika no Risei Psychological Suspense Manga
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
This year's 51st issue of Akita Shoten's Weekly Shōnen Champion magazine revealed on Thursday that Paru Itagaki will launch a new manga titled Taika no Risei (Taika's Reason) in the magazine's seventh 2025 issue on January 16. The magazine describes the manga as a psychological suspense story centering on the co-existence of man and animal.
The official X/Twitter account for Dr. Muscle Beetle, which is a new manga that manga creator Uoto will launch with artist Furumachi on January 23 in Weekly Shōnen Champion, posted an image of the new manga (Dr. Muscle Beetle is pictured at bottom while Taika no Risei is pictured in the middle).
【衝 撃 到 来】— Dr.マッスルビートル【公式】 (@DrMuscleBeatle) November 21, 2024
魚豊✖️古町、最強タッグの新連載「Dr.マッスルビートル」が週チャンにて開始!!
叶わない夢、煩わしい人間関係、消費される毎日、開いていく理想と現実…。それらを超越する圧倒的解放がここにある！
来たる1月23日、座して待てッッ#dmb pic.twitter.com/v7d9yHFyp2
Itagaki also recently launched the Ushimitsu Gao manga on Akita Shoten's Champion Cross platform on October 16.
Itagaki's SANDA manga has been green-lit for an anime adaptation. Itagaki launched the manga in Weekly Shōnen Champion in July 2021, and ended the series on July 11. Akita Shoten published the manga's 16th and final volume on October 8.Itagaki launched her BEASTARS manga (pictured at right) in Akita Shoten's Weekly Shōnen Champion magazine in September 2016. The manga ended in October 2020.
The first television anime of BEASTARS debuted on Netflix in Japan and on Fuji TV's [+Ultra] programming block and on TV Nishinippon in October 2019. The season debuted on Netflix outside of Japan in March 2020. The anime's second season premiered in January 2021 and again aired in Japan on Fuji TV's [+Ultra] programming block. Netflix debuted the second season outside Japan in July 2021. The anime's final season will premiere on Netflix on December 5, and will be split into two cours (quarter of the year).
Itagaki launched the Drip Drip (Bota Bota) manga mini-series in December 2020, and ended it in February 2021. The manga's single volume released in Japan in April 2021, and Viz Media published the manga volume in English in October 2022.
