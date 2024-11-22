A-1 Pictures Animates Goddess of Victory: Nikke Game's 'Old Tales' Special Short

Animation marks game's 2nd anniversary story event

The official YouTube channel for SHIFT UP 's Goddess of Victory: Nikke game has posted the full version of the special animation video for the game's "Old Tales" event on Friday. The channel warns that this video animated by A-1 Pictures contains spoilers for the game.

A 15-second version of this video had debuted on October 30, one day before the game's most recent update. and it centers on the SSR Nikke Cinderella (voiced by Aoi Yūki ). The recent update introduced the "Old Tales" story event to mark the game's second anniversary, and it revolves around the squad of the same name.

Yūsuke Shibata (chief animation director on Smile Down the Runway episodes) handled the storyboards and technical direction for the video at A-1 Pictures , and Rina Morita ( HYPNOSISMIC -Division Rap Battle- Rhyme Anima PLUS ) served as character designer and chief animation director.

Cosmograph composed the background music "Unbreakable," and Yurisa sang the lyrics written by Cosmograph and N.U.

Goddess of Victory: Nikke combines gacha card collecting with shooter-style gameplay. Publisher Level Infinite launched the game globally on iOS and Android devices on November 4, 2022. The game also launched a PC version in February 2023 with single account login and cross-play with the mobile version. As Level Infinite describes the story, "players lead a squad of android soldiers called Nikke, the last hope for reclaiming the overworld from a vicious race of aliens called Raptures who have forced humanity underground."

The game has featured collaborations with Chainsaw Man , NieR:Automata , Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- , and Evangelion .

Source: Goddess of Victory: Nikke game's X/Twitter account via Otakomu