Love Live! Nijigasaki High School Idol Club Visual Novel Also Gets PC Release

The X (formerly Twitter ) account for Love Live! Nijigasaki High School Idol Club TOKIMEKI Roadmap to Future , the visual novel for the Love Live! Nijigasaki High School Idol Club franchise, announced on Friday that the game will get a PC release via Steam , along with the Nintendo Switch release, on April 24.

The game will have support for English and Japanese.

Players can interact with the group's 12 members at school. There are unlockable memories and various events to deepen bonds. The game features different endings for each character.

The game's Limited Edition will include a special box, acrylic panel, notebook, calendar, metal badge set, a PR card for the Love Live! Series Official Card Game , and a PR card set for Weiss Schwarz . The Tokimeki Edition will also include a stage display acrylic stand set, and it will be limited to 1,000 copies.

The first season of the main Love Live! Nijigasaki High School Idol Club anime premiered on the Tokyo MX channel as well as on the Bandai Channel , Line Live, and YouTube Live streaming services in October 2020. The second season premiered in April 2023. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan, and later streamed an English dub .

The first film of Love Live! Nijigasaki Gakuen School Idol Dōkōkai Kanketsu-hen , the Love Live! Nijigasaki High School Idol Club ( Love Live! Nijigasaki Gakuen School Idol Dōkōkai ) franchise's new anime film trilogy opened on September 6. The second film will open in winter 2025.The trilogy serves as the finale for the anime's story, and it is set after the two previous television seasons and the Love Live! Nijigasaki High School Idol Club Next Sky original video anime project. The main cast and main staff are returning for the trilogy.