Toyo Keizai Report: Kagurabachi Manga to Get Anime at Cygames Pictures

Toyo Keizai Online, the website tied to the finance magazine, reported on Monday that'smanga will get an anime adaptation at, through a joint production byandreached out to the two companies, andstated "there is nothing we can say," whilestated that it will "refrain from responding to inquiries regarding individual works."

Hokazono debuted the Kagurabachi manga in Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump in September 2023. Shueisha will publish the manga's fifth compiled book volume on Wednesday. The manga has over 1.3 million copies in circulation. Viz Media released the manga's first volume in print on November 5, and the second volume will release on February 4.

Viz Media 's Shonen Jump and Shueisha 's MANGA Plus are releasing the Kagurabachi manga digitally in English. MANGA Plus describes the story:

Young Chihiro spends his days training under his famous swordsmith father. One day he hopes to become a great sword-maker himself. The goofy father and the serious son--they thought these days would last forever. But suddenly, tragedy strikes. A dark day soaked in blood. Chihiro and his blade now live only for revenge. Epic sword battle action!

The manga topped the print category in the Next Manga Awards 2024 in August.

CyberAgent established Cygames in 2011, and the company has produced games such as Rage of Bahamut and Granblue Fantasy . Cygames established an anime division in March 2015 and the anime production subsidiary Cygames Pictures in April 2016.

CyberAgent and Cygames established the CA-Cygames Anime Fund in June 2017. The fund has allowed both companies to invest in anime production committees, acquire streaming rights, and acquire game adaptation rights. Some of the anime in which the fund has invested include Hinomaru Zumō , Zombie Land Saga , and As Miss Beelzebub Likes .

Kadokawa Corporation formed a capital alliance with CyberAgent , Inc. and Sony in February 2021 with the goals to strengthen the Global Media Mix Strategy to expand Kadokawa 's IPs worldwide, and to cooperate with CyberAgent and Sony for "mutual exploitation of each other's business, expertise, and other strengths."

CyberAgent acquired stage production company Nelke Planning in June 2023.

CyberAgent recently acquired creative company Nitroplus on July 1.

Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.