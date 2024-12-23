Cherry Magic! Author Yū Toyota to Launch New Series

Naraku no Hoshi debuts on December 28

Yū Toyota announced on X (formerly Twitter ) on Saturday a new series Naraku no Hoshi (Star of the Abyss) on Square Enix 's Gangan pixiv website beginning serialization on December 28. The first volume will go on sale on January 21.

Toyota's Cherry Magic! Thirty Years of Virginity Can Make You a Wizard?! ( 30-sai Dōtei da to Mahō Tsukai ni Nareru Rashii ) manga began serialization on pixiv 's Gangan pixiv service in 2018.

The stage musical adaptation will run from April 11 to April 20 at Tokyo Dome City Hall in Tokyo, and from April 25 to April 27 at the iplaza Toyohashi in Aichi.

The manga inspired a Japanese live-action television series that premiered on TV Tokyo in October 2020. Crunchyroll began streaming the series outside Japan in December 2020. The television series itself inspired a two-episode net spinoff that debuted on the Tsutaya Premium streaming service in December 2020. The series received a live-action film sequel that opened in Japan in April 2022.

The television anime adaptation debuted on January 10. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired, and is also streaming an English dub . A special edited compilation of the anime is currently screening in theaters in Japan. A special book was distributed in limited quantities in the first week of release.