Gundam: Witch From Mercury Spinoff Manga Imagines Cast in Japanese High School Next Spring

The official Twitter account for the Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch From Mercury anime announced on Saturday that the series will get a spinoff manga titled Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch From Mercury Seishun Frontier ( Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch From Mercury : Adolescent Frontier) next spring. The parallel-world spinoff reimagines the characters as high school students in near-future Japan. Creator group Morion Airline's HISADAKE ( Tokoshie × Bullet ), who assisted on the anime's setting, is writing the story with art by Hiro Hata ( Misumi-san wa Misukasenai ).

The manga will begin serialization in Kadokawa 's Comic Newtype service this coming spring.

The series received a side story manga titled Kidō Senshi Gundam: Suisei no Majo Vanadis Heart in Kadokawa 's Gundam Ace magazine in March 2023. The series also inspired a novel adaptation penned by the anime's SF Researcher and novelist Yūya Takashima .

© Sotsu, Sunrise, MBS, TV Tokyo, Bandai Namco Filmworks

The anime's first season premiered in Japan in October 2022 onand, and aired on Sundays at 5:00 p.m.streamed the anime as it aired, and started streaming the anime's Englishon February 5.

The second season premiered in Japan in April 2023 on MBS , TBS , and 26 of their affiliate stations at 5:00 p.m. (4:00 a.m. EDT).

Hiroshi Kobayashi ( Kimi no Iru Machi , Kiznaiver , Spriggan ) directed the anime at Bandai Namco Filmworks /Sunrise, with Ryo Ando ( Interviews with Monster Girls , Double Decker! Doug & Kirill ) as co-director. Ichirō Ōkouchi ( Code Geass , Princess Principal , Sk8 the Infinity ) oversaw and wrote the series scripts. mogmo was credited for the original character designs, and Marie Tagashira , Shuri Toida , and Hirotoshi Takaya adapted those character designs for animation. Takashi Ohmama ( Castle Town Dandelion , Mobile Suit Gundam Twilight AXIS ) composied the music.