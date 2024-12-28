News
Gundam: Witch From Mercury Spinoff Manga Imagines Cast in Japanese High School Next Spring
posted on by Anita Tai
The official Twitter account for the Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch From Mercury anime announced on Saturday that the series will get a spinoff manga titled Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch From Mercury Seishun Frontier (Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch From Mercury: Adolescent Frontier) next spring. The parallel-world spinoff reimagines the characters as high school students in near-future Japan. Creator group Morion Airline's HISADAKE (Tokoshie × Bullet), who assisted on the anime's setting, is writing the story with art by Hiro Hata (Misumi-san wa Misukasenai).
The manga will begin serialization in Kadokawa's Comic Newtype service this coming spring.
◆◆ スピンオフ漫画企画始動！◆◆— 機動戦士ガンダム 水星の魔女 (@G_Witch_M) December 28, 2024
『機動戦士ガンダム #水星の魔女
#青春フロンティア』
2025年春より「#コミックNewType」にて
連載スタート決定！
近未来の日本を舞台に
女子高生のスレッタとミオリネの
出会いが描かれるパラレル作品です。#G_Witch pic.twitter.com/gX1ZMr5qoj
The series received a side story manga titled Kidō Senshi Gundam: Suisei no Majo Vanadis Heart in Kadokawa's Gundam Ace magazine in March 2023. The series also inspired a novel adaptation penned by the anime's SF Researcher and novelist Yūya Takashima.The anime's first season premiered in Japan in October 2022 on MBS and TBS, and aired on Sundays at 5:00 p.m. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired, and started streaming the anime's English dub on February 5.
The second season premiered in Japan in April 2023 on MBS, TBS, and 26 of their affiliate stations at 5:00 p.m. (4:00 a.m. EDT).
Hiroshi Kobayashi (Kimi no Iru Machi, Kiznaiver, Spriggan) directed the anime at Bandai Namco Filmworks/Sunrise, with Ryo Ando (Interviews with Monster Girls, Double Decker! Doug & Kirill) as co-director. Ichirō Ōkouchi (Code Geass, Princess Principal, Sk8 the Infinity) oversaw and wrote the series scripts. mogmo was credited for the original character designs, and Marie Tagashira, Shuri Toida, and Hirotoshi Takaya adapted those character designs for animation. Takashi Ohmama (Castle Town Dandelion, Mobile Suit Gundam Twilight AXIS) composied the music.
Sources: Gundam: Witch From Mercury's X/Twitter account, \ Mantan Web