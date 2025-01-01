Clevatess Manga Enters Final Arc in 2025

Series launched in 2020 with anime premiering this year

Image via Amazon Japan © Yuji Iwahara, LINE Digital Frontier

Yuji Iwahara reported on the LINE Manga app on Wednesday that the Clevatess -Majū no Ō to Akago to Shikabane no Yūsha- (Clevatess - The King of Magical Beasts, the Baby, and the Corpse Hero) manga is entering its final arc this year.

The series follows Alicia — who has aspired to be a brave hero since she was little — after she has been chosen by the king to be one of 13 heroes for a quest. Wielding legendary swords, the heroes set out to subjugate the lord of magical beasts, Clevatess. However, these very heroes might bring about the realm's deadliest catastrophe that would wipe out all humanity. The world's last remaining hope lies in a baby entrusted to the lord of magical beasts.

The series is inspiring an anime in 2025.

Iwahara ( Darker than Black character designer, King of Thorn manga creator) launched the manga on the LINE Manga app in August 2020. LINE Digital Frontier published the manga's first compiled book volume physically on the same day it launched, and the eighth volume debuted digitally on April 15.

Kadokawa started serializing the manga on its Comic Alive+ website on April 24. Kadokawa is publishing a new edition of the manga's compiled book volumes, and the fifth volume shipped on November 28.

Source: LINE Manga app





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.