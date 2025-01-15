Doraemon Dorayaki Shop Story Game Listed on Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation Store in Japan

Game listed for release January 16

The Japanese Microsoft Store is listing Kairosoft's Doraemon Dorayaki Shop Story game for sale on the Xbox Series X and S on January 16. The Japanese PlayStation store is also listing the game for release on January 16.

The game originally launched for Nintendo Switch and the company describes the game:

A game where you run a sweets shop with the popular manga character Doraemon. Let's make Doraemon's favorite dorayaki and create a store that will be the talk of the town. First, make the sweets, set up the shelves, prepare the tables, and get ready to run the shop!

The game launched for the PC via Steam in English and Japanese on December 9.

The game originally launched for Nintendo Switch in English and Japanese on August 27. The game was later released for iOS and Android on September 23.

The game features appearances from characters in other Fujiko F. Fujio works, including T・P BON and Kiteretsu Encyclopedia .



Sources Xbox store, PlayStation Store via Gematsu