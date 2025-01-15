I Shall Survive Using Potions! Spinoff Manga Ends in 2nd Volume

Spinoff manga about Kaoru's junior Hanano launched in January 2023

Image via Amazon © Sukima, FUNA, Kodansha

is listing the second compiled book volume ofand'sspinoff manga as the story's finale. The volume will ship on February 7.

The story centers on Hanano, Kaoru's junior in college. To meet her beloved senior, Hanano will reincarnate in another world and start her journey.

Sukima and FUNA launched the manga on Kodansha 's Suiyōbi no Sirius online manga section on the Nico Nico Seiga website in January 2023. Kodansha published the manga's first volume in October 2023.

FUNA launched the original I Shall Survive Using Potions! ( Potion-danomi de Ikinobimasu! ) story in the Shōsetsu-ka ni Narou ("Let's Be Novelists") website in 2015. Kodansha published the first volume with illustration by Sukima in June 2017. The 10th volume shipped in December 2023.

J-Novel Club licensed the novels and published the ninth volume in January 2024. The company describes the novels' story:

One day, the supervisor in charge of watching over Earth was taking care of a distortion, when they made a mistake that caused Kaoru Nagase to lose her physical body. Not only that, but reincarnating her into a different, less culturally advanced world is the only thing they can offer to do for her. Not one to take this turn of events sitting down, Kaoru makes a demand: the power to create potions at any time she pleases, with whatever effect she wants it to have—and it doesn't stop there either. She asks for a magical Item Box, the ability to understand and speak every language, and the same body she had back when she was a fifteen-year-old girl. Using her newfound powers, Kaoru has to try and make a stable life for herself in a whole new world!

Hibiki Kokonoe launched the first manga adaptation of the novels on Kodansha 's Suiyōbi no Sirius online manga section on the Nico Nico Seiga website in June 2017, and ended it in November 2021. Kodansha published the manga's ninth volume in December 2021. J-Novel Club also licensed the manga and released the ninth volume in English in February 2024. Futsuu Onshin launched a sequel manga titled Potion-danomi de Ikinobimasu! Zoku in Suiyōbi no Sirius in August 2022, and it is ongoing. Kodansha published the manga's third volume in October 2024.

The original novels inspired a television anime that premiered in October 2023. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan.

Source: Kodansha