Live-Action Mieruko-chan Film's Teaser Reveals June 6 Opening

The official website for the upcoming live-action film of Tomoki Izumi 's Mieruko-chan horror comedy manga unveiled a new teaser trailer and visual for the film on Thursday. The teaser reveals the film's June 6 opening date.

Nanoka Hara ( Suzume , live-action Oshi no Ko ) stars as Miko Yotsuya. Other cast members include:

Yoshihiro Nakamura ( Fish Story, A Boy and His Samurai, Prophecy, Mumon: The Land of Stealth ) is writing and directing the film.

Yen Press publishes the manga in English, and it describes the story:

One day, Miko suddenly started seeing grotesque beings that others couldn't. Her response was not to run, not to face them, but to do everything she can to completely ignore them! Can she keep a straight face and continue her day-to-day life while surrounded by horrifying monsters?

Izumi launched the manga on Kadokawa 's ComicWalker website in November 2018, and the series has since garnered over 85 million views. Kadokawa shipped the 10th compiled book volume on February 22, and the series has over three million copies in circulation in Japan. Yen Press shipped the ninth compiled book volume on April 16, and will ship volume 10 in April 2025.

The series inspired an anime in 2021. Funimation streamed an English dub for the anime as it aired.

Sources: Mieruko-chan live-action film's website, Comic Natalie





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.