Sakamoto Days Anime Ranked #2 on Netflix Worldwide for Non-English Shows Last Week

Image via Sakamoto Days anime's website © 鈴木祐斗／集英社・SAKAMOTO DAYS製作委員会

Squid Game: Season 2

is listing that the television anime of'smanga is ranked at #2 worldwide for non-English shows for the week of January 13-19, below. In the United States, the series ranked at #9 for overall shows.

Sakamoto Days was the #1 show in five countries for the week, in the top 10 in 67 countries, and had 8.6 million views in the week.

For the same week, Castlevania: Nocturne : Season 2 ranked at #10 globally for English shows. Additionally, the first Sonic the Hedgehog live-action film ranked at #8 globally for English films; and the fourth live-action Kingdom film, Kingdom : Return of the Great General , ranked at #5 globally for non-English movies.

The Sakamoto Days anime premiered on TV Tokyo and affiliated channels on January 11, and the series also debuted on Netflix on January 11. Netflix lists the anime's "Part 1" with 11 weekly episodes, and confirms that it will stream "Part 2" this July.

Masaki Watanabe ( KADO - The Right Answer , Bartender, several Battle Spirits anime) is directing the anime at TMS Entertainment . Taku Kishimoto ( BLUELOCK , Haikyu!! , Moriarty the Patriot ) is overseeing the series scripts, and Yō Moriyama ( Lupin the IIIrd: Goemon's Blood Spray , Lupin the IIIrd: Jigen's Gravestone ) is the character designer.

Vaundy performs the opening theme song "Hashire Sakamoto" (Run, Sakamoto). Conton Candy performs the ending theme song "Futsū" (Normal).

Source: Netflix via Yaraon!