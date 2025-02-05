Netflix Unveils Sneak Peek of Live-Action Adaptation for Mercy for None Webtoon

Dark noir follows gangster who returns to crime world for revenge of his brother

Netflix Korea's YouTube channel released on Monday a sneak peek for Mercy for None, the live-action adaptation of the Naver WEBTOON , Plaza Wars: Mercy for None.

Image via x.com © Netflix

has stated that the series will premiere sometime in 2025, but it has not specified an exact release date.stars as Ki-joon, alongside Lee Beom-soo, Heo Joon-ho, and Ahn Gil-kang.

The series follows Ki-joon, a former underworld figure who severed his Achilles tendon and left the criminal world. 11 years later; he returns to his former organization seeking revenge after the death of his younger brother Ki-seok, who had risen to the position of second-in-command.

Originally serialized in 2020, Plaza Wars: Mercy for None gained widespread popularity before being adapted into a Netflix series. Plaza Wars: Mercy for None is available on WEBTOON ENTERTAINMENT. Se-hyung Oh and Gyun-tae Kim drew the series, which ended in 2021.

