News
Netflix Unveils Sneak Peek of Live-Action Adaptation for Mercy for None Webtoon

posted on by Wonhee Cho
Dark noir follows gangster who returns to crime world for revenge of his brother

Netflix Korea's YouTube channel released on Monday a sneak peek for Mercy for None, the live-action adaptation of the Naver WEBTOON, Plaza Wars: Mercy for None.

Image via x.com
© Netflix
Netflix has stated that the series will premiere sometime in 2025, but it has not specified an exact release date. Ji-sub So stars as Ki-joon, alongside Lee Beom-soo, Heo Joon-ho, and Ahn Gil-kang.

The series follows Ki-joon, a former underworld figure who severed his Achilles tendon and left the criminal world. 11 years later; he returns to his former organization seeking revenge after the death of his younger brother Ki-seok, who had risen to the position of second-in-command.

Originally serialized in 2020, Plaza Wars: Mercy for None gained widespread popularity before being adapted into a Netflix series. Plaza Wars: Mercy for None is available on WEBTOON ENTERTAINMENT. Se-hyung Oh and Gyun-tae Kim drew the series, which ended in 2021.

Sources: Netflix Korea's YouTube channel

