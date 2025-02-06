True Beauty Webtoon Gets 2 Live-Action Japanese Films

1st film Megami Kōrin Before premieres in Japan on March 20, 2nd film Megami Kōrin After premieres on May 1

The staff for Megami Kōrin Before Kōkō Debut-hen / After Proposal-hen ( True Beauty Before: High School Debut Arc / After: Proposal Arc), the two-part Japanese live-action film adaptation of Yaongyi 's True Beauty webtoon, revealed the films' poster visual and trailer on Thursday. The video reveals and previews the theme song "Tokimeki" (Fluttering) by Kucci.

The webtoon's live-action film adaptation was first announced in September.

The films star:

Kōki, as Reina Tanikawa

Keisuke Watanabe as Shun Kanda

as Shun Kanda Keito Tsuna as Yu Igarashi

Additional cast includes: Yūka Sugai, Karen Miyama , Amu Fukao, Kureo Sena, Rei Maruyama, Takato Okura , Mako Ishino , Tomu Miyazaki , Shinya Owada , Emi Suzuki , Kenjirō Tsuda , and Jirō Satō .

The first film Megami Kōrin Before will premiere in Japan on March 20, and the second film Megami Kōrin After will premiere on May 1.

Kazunari Hoshino is directing the films, and Sumire Suzuki is writing the script.

Image via Crunchyroll

True Beauty

Crunchyroll

Jugyeong, who transformed herself with makeup, transfers to Saebom High School to leave her past of being bullied behind. The school is known for producing idols, actors, and influencers, thanks to its unique tradition of anonymous voting for the school's True Beauty goddess. The chosen student gets scouted by entertainment agencies. Jugyeong quickly becomes the center of attention, gaining the title of the next goddess candidate and mingling with Sujin, the former two-time goddess. However, Sujin's friendly facade hides a malicious intent. She aims to bring Jugyeong down using cunning tactics and traps. Determined not to be a victim again, Jugyeong confronts Sujin, vowing to become the next goddess. She engages in a fierce voting war while concealing her makeup-free face. However, things take unexpected turns when Suho Lee, the school's heartthrob, accidentally sees her bare face, and Jugyeong crosses paths with the enigmatic SeoJun Han, who is determined to unveil her true identity. As Jugyeong's life becomes more entangled with these two, a thrilling tale of beauty, intrigue, and self-discovery unfolds. Will Jugyeong conquer it all or succumb to the pressures of the beauty-obsessed world around her? Dive into the world of " True Beauty " and let the drama unfold!

The first season of the animated series based on thewebtoon started streaming onin September 2024.describes the series:

The animated series will have a second season and Crunchyroll will stream the new season.

The original webtoon is available in English on Naver WEBTOON.