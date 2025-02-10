'Studio Apartment, Good Lighting, Angel Included' Manga Listed to End in 8th Volume

Series debuted in September 2020

Rakuten is listing the eighth volume of matoba 's Studio Apartment, Good Lighting, Angel Included ( One Room, Hi Atari Futsū, Tenshi Tsuki. ) manga as the final volume of the series. Square Enix ships the volume on April 12.

Yen Press publishes the series in English and describes the story:

Shintaro Tokumitsu is a high schooler living all alone, but things take an unexpected turn when a girl named Towa shows up on his balcony! Not only is she incredibly pure and sweet, but there's something different about her-something...divine. Just who is Shintaro's new roommate, and what adorable high jinks lie in store?!

The ongoing manga launched in Square Enix 's Monthly Shonen Gangan magazine in September 2020. Square Enix shipped the seventh compiled book volume in April 2024. Yen Press shipped the sixth compiled book volume on December 10 and the seventh volume ships on May 27.

The series inspired an anime on March 30 in Japan on the ABEMA service, one week before its television premiere. The anime then premiered on Tokyo MX on April 6 at 10:00 p.m. (9:00 a.m. EDT), on BS NTV later that day, on Kansai TV and AT-X on April 7, and on TV Aichi on April 9. Crunchyroll streamed the anime in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, CIS, the Indian subcontinent, and Southeast Asia.

Source: Rakuten