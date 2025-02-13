Toei Animation's 'Magic Candies' Short Gets 2-Week Screening in Japanese Theaters

Short film nominated for Best Animated Short Film for this year's Academy Awards

Image via Magic Candies anime's website © Baek Heena, Toei Animation

The official website for, and's "Magic Candies" ("Amedama") short revealed on Friday that the short will have a two-week limited engagement in theaters in Japan beginning on February 28.

The 21-minute short film "Magic Candies," based on the Korean picture book of the same name by Baek Hee-na, made its world premiere at the New York International Children's Film Festival in March 2024. The film screened as a double feature with the Rakudai Majo: Fūka to Yami no Majo (The Klutzy Witch: Fūka and the Dark Witch) anime film.

The film festival describes the story:

The other kids at the park never ask Dong-Dong to play. That's ok. He's fine just playing marbles on his own. One day, he buys a bag of colorful candies instead of new marbles. The first time he pops one of them into his mouth, his old sofa starts talking to him! The two share an unexpected conversation before the sweet melts away. As it happens, the people, animals, and objects in Dong-Dong's life have a lot to say. With each candy, he discovers new voices and perspectives, including his own. Heartfelt and totally strange, Magic Candies will have you rethinking how you treat the objects, and others, in your life.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences nominated "Magic Candies" for Best Animated Short Film for the 97th Academy Awards this year.

Sources: Magic Candies anime's website, Comic Natalie