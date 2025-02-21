Dance Dance Danseur Manga Goes on Hiatus After Author's 2nd Surgery

Image via Amazon © George Asakura, Shogakukan

Manga creatorstated on X (formerly) on February 14 that she was recently safely discharged from the hospital after a second craniotomy. She added due to that hermanga will go back on hiatus for a while. Asakura joked that she "looks cool like Frankenstein."

Asakura had the first craniotomy in May 2024 for an unruptured cerebral aneurysm. Dance Dance Danseur went on hiatus in May 2024 and returned in September. Asakura had stated in September the manga might go on hiatus again as she might have another surgery in 2025.

Asakura ( A Perfect Day for Love Letters , Piece of Cake , Drowning Love ) launched the manga in Shogakukan 's Weekly Big Comic Spirits magazine in 2015. Shogakukan shipped the 29th volume of the manga on November 12.

The manga centers on Junpei Murao, who was fascinated with ballet as a child, but in his second year of middle school, his father passed away and he decided he needed to become more "masculine," and he gave up on his aspirations. While still having an attachment to ballet, he takes up the martial art of Jeet Kune Do, and becomes popular in his class. Then one day, a new transfer student named Miyako Godai arrives in Junpei's class, and her mother runs a ballet studio. Miyako realizes that Junpei is interested in ballet, and invites him to do ballet together.

The manga inspired a television anime that premiered in April 2022.