Tales of Crestoria Manga Ends

Manga adaptation debuted in December 2022

Image via Amazon Japan © Tsubaki Ayasugi, Jun Kumagai, Bandai Namco Entertainment, Kodansha

Kodansha 's Magazine Pocket platform published the final chapter of Tsubaki Ayasugi and Jun Kumagai 's manga adaptation of Bandai Namco Entertainment 's Tales of Crestoria game titled Tales of Crestoria: Togabito no Zaika (Tales of Crestoria: Sinful Song of the Guilty) on Sunday.

The official X (formerly Twitter ) account describes the game's story:

In Kanata's world, all citizens must wear "vision orbs" that allow them to be condemned by popular vote if they commit a crime. Kanata is the only son of a respected village leader who runs an orphanage, and has begun to harbor feelings for Misella, a girl in his care. One fateful night, tragedy befalls Misella, and Kanata commits a grave crime in order to save her. In her zeal to protect Kanata from the consequences, Misella ends up with blood on her own hands. Caught in the act by their vision orbs, both are judged to be "transgressors" by their fellow citizens, and "enforcers" are dispatched to punish them. As they flee for their lives, they meet the notorious Vicious, a man known worldwide as as "The Great Transgressor." He offers them a choice: "Own your sin or let it own you."

Ayasugi and Kumagai launched the series in Kodansha 's Magazine Pocket platform in December 2022. Kodansha shipped the sixth compiled book volume on November 8.

The original game launched for iOS and Android in Japanese and English in July 2020 after being delayed from 2019. The game was free to play, but some items were available for purchase. The game ended service in February 2022 because of the "inability to meet expectations" of harsh criticisms "expecting a higher quality of game."

The game inspired a 15-minute anime short by Kamikaze Douga titled " Tales of Crestoria: The Wake of Sin -." Crunchyroll streamed the short worldwide in October 2020. The anime adapts the prologue of the game's story, "showing Kanata and Misella setting off on their journey."

Source: Magazine Pocket