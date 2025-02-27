Shima Shinya's Void No.9 Manga Canceled

4th volume will be final volume

Void: No. Nine

9-ban me no Utsuro

Manga creatorannounced on their X (formerly) account on Thursday that their) manga has been canceled, with the manga's fourth compiled book volume being the final volume.

The hunting mystery manga's story is set 300 years after god destroyed the old world and killed humans, and only the "messenger" is left. But in a city filled with tunnels called Reform City, humans still live underground. They search for relics, while living in fear from the threat of the "messenger."

Shinya launched the manga in Kadokawa 's Monthly Comic Beam magazine in July 2023. Kadokawa published the manga's third volume on January 10.

Shinya launched their Glitch manga in Monthly Comic Beam in July 2021, and ended it in June 2023. Kadokawa published the manga's fourth and final volume in July 2023. Yen Press licensed the manga, and published the manga's fourth volume in English in August 2024.

Shinya launched the Lost Lad London manga in Monthly Comic Beam in December 2019, and the series ended in May 2021. Kadokawa published the manga's third and final volume in June 2021. Yen Press licensed the manga and published the third volume in January 2023.

Source: Shima Shinya 's X/ Twitter account





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.