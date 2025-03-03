Square Enix, Sunrise Make 'As One' Anime Film Prequel to Starwing Paradox Game

Square Enix and Sunrise announced on Tuesday that they are producing a feature-length theatrical prequel anime to Square Enix 's Starwing Paradox game titled As One , which will open in Japan this summer. Kobun Shizuno ( Detective Conan movies 15-21) is directing the film.

As with the game, Yoshiyuki Sadamoto ( Evangelion , Nadia - The Secret of Blue Water , Summer Wars ) is designing the characters for the film.

The film will feature a completely original story set 20 years before the game's story. The film's protagonist is Yō, a high schooler whose parents oppose his dreams of being a musician, and who is also beginning to lose his connection to his bandmates. One day, he hears a voice in his head crying out for help, and he is enveloped in a bright light. Elsewhere, in a world named Meguriboshi, two countries who have long been at war in search for energy sources begin an uneasy truce. Rako, a robot mechanic, falls unconscious while dealing with a large piece of space debris approaching the planet, and while unconscious, makes contact with Yō.

The game launched in Japanese arcades in November 2018, and ended service in October 2021. Up to 16 players can fight each other in two teams of up to eight players each. The game's cabinet is made to look and work like a cockpit. Players are able to feel immersive movement matched to the game from the cabinet.

Sunrise ( Bandai Namco Filmworks ) handled the animation in the game.

The story takes place on the planet Meguriboshi, a planet "very, very, very far away" from Earth, where the light from Earth doesn't even reach. The planet is split between two kingdoms: "Kō Country A Slegga" and "Va Led Sei Kingdom." Meguriboshi produces a type of living energy called "Hoshinochi" (lit. Star Blood), and is the reason for the two kingdoms' eternal and ongoing strife. The stars of the battlefield are the "Ae Rial," gigantic weapons developed by the multinational corporation Kizana.

The Ae Rial are equipped with a "Rearide System" that allows them to transmit personalized information between planets. When an "AZ-One" special knight and an alien who has excellent flying skills are paired, only then can the true power of the Ae Rial be unleashed. And another planet with a type of sentient life who have a superior aptitude has been discovered. The name of that planet is Earth.

