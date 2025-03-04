Ibarakino's 'Madogiwa Henshū to Baka ni Sareta Ore ga, Futago JK to Dōkyo Suru Koto ni Natta' Light Novels Get Manga Adaptation

Usa Otome's manga adaptation launches in late March

The April issue of Kadokawa 's Monthly Comic Alive magazine revealed on February 27 that Usa Otome will launch a new manga titled Madogiwa Henshū to Baka ni Sareta Ore ga, Futago JK to Dōkyo Suru Koto ni Natta (After Getting Mocked for Being a Sideline Editor, I Ended Up Living With Twin High School Girls) on the Comic Alive+ website in late March. The manga is an adaptation of Ibarakino 's light novel series of the same title.

Image via Comic Alive © Usa Otome, Kadokawa

The story centers on Mitsuhiko Okaya, an editor at a publishing company who is cheated on by his wife and his junior officemate. On the day he finds out about his wife's cheating, twin high school girls Akari and Nanako appear before Mitsuhiko and ask to let them live with him. Mitsuhiko does not know the girls, but somehow feels that he has known them before. He gets an opportunity to change jobs to a new publishing company, and starts a strange cohabitation life with two high school girls.

Image via Amazon ©Ibarakino, Tomozero, Kadokawa

Ibarakino

launched the story on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō website in 2021. The light novel series ended on November 21.

Kadokawa published the light novels' first volume in March 2024 and the second volume in July 2024, with illustration by Tomozero .

The anime adaptation of Ibarakino 's Even Given the Worthless "Appraiser" Class, I'm Actually the Strongest ( Fugūshoku [Kanteishi] ga Jitsu wa Saikyō Datta - Naraku de Kitaeta Saikyō no [Shingan] de Musō Suru ) light novel series premiered on January 9. Crunchyroll streams the series as it airs in Japan.

Ibarakino debuted the novel series in December 2019 on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō website. Kodansha began publishing the light novels with illustrations by Yu Hitaki in September 2020, and it released the fourth volume on February 28.

Morohoshi Fuji launched the manga in July 2020 in Kodansha 's Magazine Pocket app. Kodansha USA Publishing releases the manga digitally in English.



Source: Monthly Comic Alive April issue





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.