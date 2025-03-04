Rick and Morty: The Anime Gets BD/DVD Release on April 29

Image courtesy of Warner Bros. Discovery © Adult Swim, Telecom Animation Film

announced on Tuesday that the series will get a release on Blu-ray Disc and DVD on April 29.

The show premiered on Adult Swim and Max with its English dub last August. The English-subtitled version with Japanese audio premiered on the Toonami block. The show also ran on Adult Swim Canada .

The Japanese and English cast members are:

Each episode was available to stream on the Max service and to purchase digitally a day after its Adult Swim premiere.

The anime is an original work, with adapted themes and events from the main Rick and Morty animated series.

) wrote and directed the 10-episode series at). He previously directed the "Rick and Morty vs. Genocider" and "Summer Meets God (Rick Meets Evil)" animated shorts.produced the series, and producers included, and) was the animation producer, and Yuuki Kakizoe () was the assistant producer.

Jason DeMarco and Joseph Chou were executive producers. Arisa Matsuzawa ( TAF ) was the art director, and Makiko Kojima ( Studio Road ) was the color designer. Sou Ki ( Souki Production ) was the CGI director, Kaori Kobayashi was the special effects supervisor, Tatsuo Noguchi (T.D.F.) was the composite director, and Yoshihiro Kasahara was the editor. Kōichi Iizuka was the sound director, and Tetsuya Takahashi composed the music at Terra-Musica.

OC from Code of Zero performs the opening theme song "Love is Entropy" with Cameron Earnshaw . OtoneZ wrote the lyrics, composed the music, and arranged the song.

Studio DEEN produced the first "Samurai & Shogun" animated short for the Rick and Morty series that aired on Toonami and streamed online in March 2020. Adult Swim streamed a sequel in November 2021.

Adult Swim streamed an 11-minute "The Great Yokai Battle of Akihabara" animated short for the Rick and Morty series in October 2021. The short also aired on Toonami in October 2021.

Adult Swim streamed an eight-minute "Rick and Morty vs. Genocider" animated short in July 2020.

Source: Press release