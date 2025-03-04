News
Rick and Morty: The Anime Gets BD/DVD Release on April 29
posted on by Alex Mateo
The show premiered on Adult Swim and Max with its English dub last August. The English-subtitled version with Japanese audio premiered on the Toonami block. The show also ran on Adult Swim Canada.
The Japanese and English cast members are:
- Youhei Tadano/Joe Daniels as Rick
- Keisuke Chiba/Gabriel Regojo as Morty
- Akiha Matsui/Donna Bella Litton as Summer
- Manabu Muraji/Joe Daniels as Jerry
- Takako Fuji/Patricia Duran as Beth
Each episode was available to stream on the Max service and to purchase digitally a day after its Adult Swim premiere.
The anime is an original work, with adapted themes and events from the main Rick and Morty animated series.Takashi Sano (Tower of God) wrote and directed the 10-episode series at Telecom Animation Film (Lupin III, Shenmue the Animation). He previously directed the "Rick and Morty vs. Genocider" and "Summer Meets God (Rick Meets Evil)" animated shorts. Sola Entertainment produced the series, and producers included Maki Nagano, Max Nishi, and Takenari Maeda. Yu Kiyozono (TAF) was the animation producer, and Yuuki Kakizoe (TAF) was the assistant producer.
Jason DeMarco and Joseph Chou were executive producers. Arisa Matsuzawa (TAF) was the art director, and Makiko Kojima (Studio Road) was the color designer. Sou Ki (Souki Production) was the CGI director, Kaori Kobayashi was the special effects supervisor, Tatsuo Noguchi (T.D.F.) was the composite director, and Yoshihiro Kasahara was the editor. Kōichi Iizuka was the sound director, and Tetsuya Takahashi composed the music at Terra-Musica.
OC from Code of Zero performs the opening theme song "Love is Entropy" with Cameron Earnshaw. OtoneZ wrote the lyrics, composed the music, and arranged the song.
Studio DEEN produced the first "Samurai & Shogun" animated short for the Rick and Morty series that aired on Toonami and streamed online in March 2020. Adult Swim streamed a sequel in November 2021.
Adult Swim streamed an 11-minute "The Great Yokai Battle of Akihabara" animated short for the Rick and Morty series in October 2021. The short also aired on Toonami in October 2021.
Adult Swim streamed an eight-minute "Rick and Morty vs. Genocider" animated short in July 2020.
Source: Press release