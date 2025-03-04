Ui Kashima Launches New Bukimi no Tani-kun Manga

Near-future sci-fi romantic comedy manga centers on girl's relationship with android

© Ui Kashima, Kadokawa

Bukimi no Tani-kun

The April issue of'smagazine revealed on Tuesday that, pictured right) will launch a new manga titled(The Uncanny Tani) in themanga website on Wednesday. The manga's title is a play on the robotics and realism concept of "the uncanny valley" ().

The manga is set in a near-future world where humanoid robots are commonplace, used for anything like labor, housework, socializing, and more. The manga centers on Komiyama, a teenager whose household is one of the rare ones that lacks a humanoid robot. One day, she receives a humanoid robot named Tani in the mail. The moment the robot sees her, he falls in love and confesses to her on the spot.

Ui Kashima launched the I Belong to the Baddest Girl at School manga in Young Ace Up in December 2017, and ended it in January 2021. Kadokawa published seven compiled book volumes for the manga. One Peace Books is releasing the manga in English, and it released the seventh and final volume in June 2023.

Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.