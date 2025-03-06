Live-Action Film of Webtoon 'Somebody' to Open in Korea on March 12

K-pop girl group Girls' Generation member Yuri headlines film

Image via Studio Santa Claus Instagram © Studio Santa Claus

Somebody, the film based on the webtoon of the same name, is set to open in South Korea on March 12. The movie stars Yuri, a member of the K-pop girl group Girls' Generation, as Min, and Sun-young Kwak as Young-eun.

Somebody is a psychological thriller that follows the crumbling life of Young-eun, whose days are disrupted by her daughter So-hyun's bizarre behavior. 20 years later, Min, who has lost her memories of the past, encounters Hae-young, leading to a series of unsettling revelations.

Yuri expressed her excitement about the project, saying, “I enjoy thrillers that involve mystery and pursuit rather than just ghost stories. I was thrilled to be part of such a genre. When I first read the script, I went through it in one go because it was so gripping. I was really curious to see how it would translate on screen, and the entire process was incredibly exciting.”

An English version of the Somebody webtoon is currently unavailable. Young Young Yi drew the series, which was serialized between 2020 and 2021.

Source: Star News Korea