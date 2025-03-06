Titan Licenses Saint Seiya: Dark Wing Spinoff Manga

Image courtesy of Titan © Kenji Saitō, Nobuyuki Ueda, Masami Kurumada, Akita Shoten

Saint Seiya: Dark Wing

announced on Thursday that it has licensed), a spinoff manga of's series by authorand artist Nobuyuki Ueda. The company will release the first volume on September 16 and the second volume on December 16.

The company describes the story:

Shōichirō was just another high school student. Now, he's Wyvern, one of the dreaded Judges of the Underworld, chosen to battle against the forces of Athena in a war that transcends life and death. When an unexpected ambush during a school trip sends Shōichirō and his classmates into the land of the dead, they are thrust into a fierce struggle between the gods and their warriors. The mysterious forces of Hades have already begun their assault, and Shōichirō's destiny is forever altered. But he's not alone—Cattleya, the reincarnation of Athena herself, fights to defend the living, as shocking truths about a darker conspiracy threaten everything they know.

The manga debuted in Monthly Champion RED in December 2020. Akita Shoten published the sixth compiled book volume on August 20.

Kurumada published the original Saint Seiya manga from 1986 to 1990. The manga has inspired a number of television anime, original video anime projects, anime films, and spinoff manga.

Viz Media published the original manga in English under the title Saint Seiya: Knights of the Zodiac . ADV Films released Toei Animation 's anime adaptation with an English dub under the title Knights of the Zodiac , and later released it unedited under the title Saint Seiya . New Video Group later also released the series on DVD.

Knights of the Zodiac: Saint Seiya , the CG anime remake based on the original manga, debuted worldwide in July 2019. Saint Seiya: Knights of the Zodiac - Battle for Sanctuary - , the second season, debuted in July 2021. Saint Seiya: Knights of the Zodiac - Battle for Sanctuary - Part 2 , the next part, premiered in April 2024.

Kurumada's Saint Seiya: Next Dimension - The Myth of Hades manga ended in Weekly Shōnen Champion 's 31st issue of 2024 on July 4. The 16th and final volume shipped in Japan on November 8. Kurumada had been serializing the manga since 2006.

Knights of the Zodiac , the live-action Hollywood film based on the original manga, opened in Japan in April 2023. The film is titled Saint Seiya: The Beginning in Japan. The film began screening in the U.S. that May.

Source: Press release