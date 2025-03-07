Ayano Takeda's Aisarenakute mo Betsu ni Novel Gets Live-Action Film on July 4

Production company LesPros Entertainment announced on Friday that it is producing a live-action film adaptation of Ayano Takeda 's Aisarenakute mo Betsu ni (I Don't Really Care if I'm Not Loved) novel that will open on July 4. The film stars Sara Minami as protagonist Hiiro Miyata. Aya Igashi is directing the film.

Image via Eiga Natalie ©︎武田綾乃／講談社 ©︎2025 映画「愛されなくても別に」製作委員会

The novel centers on Hiiro Miyata, an aimless college student who spends the majority of her time working in her part-time job, mostly to give money to her single mother, who is addicted to gacha games. Though she does not hate her mother, she still feels trapped by the obligation of "loving" her. She gets to know another woman named Miyabi Enaga in her part-time job, and Miyata finds out that she also has a complicated family background. Together, they idly muse on the little despairs of their life, the disappointments and inequalities of modern life, and how various forms of "love" can trap people with obligation and coercion.

Takeda and Kodansha published the novel in August 2020. The novel was nominated for the Sakunosuke Oda Prize in 2020, and won the Eiji Yoshikawa Literary Award's Rookie of the Year prize in 2021.

Takeda released the first Sound! Euphonium novel in 2013, which she continued with numerous sequel novels, short story collections, and one spinoff series. Kyoto Animation adapted the main novels into three television anime series, two anime films, and OVAs that adapt some of the side stories. The third and latest season of the Sound! Euphonium anime premiered in April 2024. Yen Press published the first Sound! Euphonium novel in English.

Takeda and Musshu launched the Hana wa Saku, Shura no Gotoku ( FLOWER AND ASURA ) manga in Shueisha 's Ultra Jump magazine in June 2021. Shueisha shipped the manga's eighth compiled book volume on January 17. The manga is inspiring a currently airing television anime that premiered on January 7. HIDIVE is streaming the anime.

Sources: PR Times, Eiga Natalie