Sony to Release New Resident Evil Reboot Film on September 18, 2026

Entertainment news website Deadline reported on Friday thatwill release Zach Cregger's () new live-action reboot of'ssurvival horror gameon September 18, 2026.

Four studios, including Warner Bros. and Netflix , were bidding for the film rights. Sony also released the previous movies in the franchise .

Constantin Film and PlayStation Productions will produce the new reboot film. Shay Hatten ( John Wick: Chapter 4 , Zack Snyder's Army of the Dead ) will co-write the screenplay along with director and writer Cregger. Constantin's Robert Kulzer, Vertigo Entertainment 's Roy Lee ( Minecraft ), Miri Yoon ( Woman of the Hour ), and PlayStation Productions are producing. Nicole Brown is overseeing the movie. Sources told The Hollywood Reporter Cregger's film will "take the title to its horror roots and be more faithful to the initial games."

This film will be the eighth live-action film in the franchise . The first six films in the franchise were released between 2002 and 2017, and all starred Milla Jovovich.

Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City (pictured right), the first live-action film reboot in the franchise , opened in the United States in November 2021, and then opened in Japan in January 2022. The film is set in the late 1990s, has a completely original story, and features characters from multiple games in the series. CAPCOM producer Hiroyuki Kobayashi ( Resident Evil 4, Sengoku Basara ) supervised the project.

Resident Evil: Death Island (Japanese title: Biohazard: Death Island ), the latest CG animated film in the franchise , opened in July 2023.

The Strong National Museum of Play in Rochester, New York inducted the 1996 Resident Evil game into the Video Game Hall of Fame in 2024.

Resident Evil Village is the eighth entry in CAPCOM 's Resident Evil survival horror game series. The game launched in May 2021 for PS4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC (Steam and Stadia) platforms.

