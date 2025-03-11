Live-Action Blank Canvas: My So-Called Artist's Journey Film's Trailer Previews MISAMO's Theme Song

TWICE sub-unit MISAMO performs theme song "Message"

The official website for the live-action film of Akiko Higashimura 's semi-autobiographical manga Blank Canvas: My So-Called Artist’s Journey ( Kakukaku Shikajika ) manga posted the full trailer and poster visual for the film on Wednesday. The trailer reveals and previews the film's theme song "Message" by MISAMO, the South Korean group TWICE's sub-unit composed of its three Japanese members.

The film stars Mei Nagano as high school girl Akiko and Yō Ōizumi as art teacher Hidaka.

The additional cast members include: (Top row, left to right in image above)

Ai Mikami as Kitami, Akiko's trend-chasing classmate

Mei Hata as Satō, Akiko's junior in art class, and her future manga assistant

Jin Suzuki as Imada, nicknamed Ima, a delinquent that nevertheless has artistic talent

Fūju Kamio as Nihsimura, a student from the Kanazawa College of Art, Akiko's target college

Kenjirō Tsuda as Oka, a Shueisha editor who notices Akiko's talent

Cream Stew comedy duo member Teppei Arita as Nakata-sensei, the high school art club advisor who heaps endless praise on Akiko's art

MEGUMI as Akiko's mother

Nao Ōmori as Akiko's father

(Bottom row, left to right in image above)

Kazuaki Seki is directing the film. Date-san is co-writing the script with original creator Higashimura. Yuki Munakata is composing the music.

The film will open on May 16.

High schooler Akiko has big plans to become a popular mangaka before she even graduates, but she needs to get much better at drawing if she ever wants to reach her goal. Looking for an easy fix, she signs up for an art class, thinking all her problems will soon be solved. She's in for a surprise: her new instructor is a sword-wielding taskmaster who doesn't care about manga one bit. But maybe this unconventional art teacher is just what she needs to realize her dreams!

Higashimura ( Princess Jellyfish , Tokyo Tarareba Girls ) began the series in the debut issue of Cocohana , the relaunch of Shueisha 's women's magazine Chorus , in November 2011. She ended the manga in January 2015. Shueisha published the series in five compiled book volumes.

The manga won the grand prize at the Ministry of Cultural Affairs' 19th Japan Media Arts Festival Awards and the eighth Manga Taisho award in 2015.