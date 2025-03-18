Apocalypse Bringer Mynoghra Anime's Teaser Announces More Cast, Staff, July Debut

Happinet unveiled a teaser promotional video and key visual for the television anime of Fehu Kazuno 's Apocalypse Bringer Mynoghra: World Conquest Starts with the Civilization of Ruin ( Isekai Mokushiroku Mynoghra: Hametsu no Bunmei de Hajimeru Sekai Seifuku ) isekai fantasy light novel series on Tuesday. The teaser reveals more cast members, the staff, and the anime's July premiere date.

The new cast members are:

Kaori Maeda as Maria



Kanon Takao as Caria



The previously announced cast members are Toshiki Kumagai as Takuto Ira, Tomori Kusunoki as Sludge Witch Atou, Kikuko Inoue as Isla, and Rico Sasaki as Emle.

Yūji Yanase ( If It’s for My Daughter, I’d Even Defeat a Demon Lord , By the Grace of the Gods , I’ll Become a Villainess Who Goes Down in History ) is directing the anime at Maho Film . Yuka Yamada ( By the Grace of the Gods season 2) and Kunihiko Okada ( By the Grace of the Gods season 2) are in charge of the series scripts. Kaho Deguchi ( By the Grace of the Gods ) is the main character designer and chief animation director, while Eri Kojima and Manami Inose are the sub-character designers.

Yuki Shimizu is the color key artist, while Yuki Sakai is the art director. Yukina Nomura is the compositing director of photography. Masanori Tsuchiya is the sound director. Kujira Yumemi and Midori Narikiyo are composing the music. Lantis is producing the music.

Cross Infinite World publishes the series in English and describes the story:

I Reincarnated As The Evil God Of My Favorite Civilization. Takuto Ira succumbed to illness at a young age and ended up reincarnating in a world that resembles the fantasy turn-based strategy game Eternal Nations. Not only did he reincarnate into his favorite game, but as the god who commands the evil civilization Mynoghra. With Mynoghra's beautiful hero unit, Sludge Witch Atou by his side, not even legendarily difficult race traits will stand in the way of restarting their civilization! “Lord Takuto…won't you start over with me?” Explore, Expand, Exploit, Exterminate! A tactical fantasy world is waiting for heroes like you! Join Eternal Nations today!

Kazuno began serializing the novel series on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō (Let's Become Novelists) website in 2017. Micro Magazine publishes the light novels with illustrations by Jun, and it released the seventh volume in June 2024. Cross Infinite World licensed the series for digital publication in March 2021. The series inspired a manga drawn by Yasaiko Midorihana in 2020, and Kadokawa published the sixth compiled book volume on December 26. Yen Press licensed the manga and will release the third volume on April 22.

