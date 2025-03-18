The Daily Life of a Middle-Aged Online Shopper in Another World Manga Author Umiharu Launches New Bloodict Manga

Bloodict manga launches on April 18

The April issue of Square Enix 's Monthly G Fantasy magazine revealed on Tuesday that manga creator Umiharu will launch a new manga titled Bloodict ( Blood-Addict ) in the magazine's next issue on April 18. The manga will have a color opening page.

Image via Monthly G Fantasy © Square Enix, Umihara

The manga is set in a certain "eastern country," where the commerce and use of an illegal drug named UDL has spread widely following the end of a devastatingly long war. Here, a boy named Ibuki is searching for his long-lost mother. One day, she meets a mysterious girl named Mylphy, and Ibuki's search for her mother will begin to take on a surprising twist.

Umiharu launched The Daily Life of a Middle-Aged Online Shopper in Another World manga adaptation of author Hifumi Asakura and illustrator Yamakawa 's Arafō Otoko no Isekai Tsūhan Seikatsu light novel series in Monthly G Fantasy in April 2019, and ended it in May 2024, with two side story chapters released in July and August 2024. Square Enix shipped the manga's eighth and final compiled book volume in December 2024.

The manga is inspiring a television anime adaptation that premiered on January 9 and is currently airing. Crunchyroll is streaming the anime.