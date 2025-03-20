Isekai Affair Duo Masakazu Ooi, Inomaru Launch New Manga on April 18

The April issue of Shogakukan 's Monthly Sunday GX magazine revealed on Wednesday that writer Masakazu Ooi and artist Inomaru will launch a new manga titled Ura Dungeon Oku-san (The Secret Dungeon Wife) in the magazine's next issue on April 18. Ooi is credited for the original story, and Inomaru is drawing the manga.

Image via Sunday GX's website © Masakazu Ooi, Inomaru, Shogakukan

The new manga's story is set in a remote village, where a "secret dungeon" has suddenly appeared after the Demon King was defeated. The dungeon has unimaginable monsters and incredible treasures. Yui, a newlywed, attempts to conquer the "secret dungeon," but she herself has a secret.

Image courtesy of Seven Seas

Inomaru

Shogakukan

Ooi andlaunched themanga on'swebsite in December 2020. The manga's third and final compiled book volume shipped in December 2021. licensed the manga and released the first volume on January 7.

The duo then launched the Isekai Furin II - Michibikareshi Hitozuma-tachi to Bukiyō Tensei Yūsha ( ISEKAI AFFAIR II: Guided Wives and Clumsy Otherworld Heroes) spinoff manga in November 2021 on Shogakukan 's Sunday Webry website. The manga ended in its ninth and final volume, which published on January 10.

