Precure Franchise's Fairies Star in Spinoff Net Shorts Debuting on April 3

Petitcure ~ Precure Fairies~, the Precure franchise 's short anime spinoff centering around the little familiar mascots of the franchise 's magical girls, will start steaming on the franchise 's YouTube channel and other social media venues on April 3 at 6:30 p.m. (5:30 a.m. EDT).

The "non-verbal animation" will feature no dialogue. The titular "Petitcure" include not just the traditional fairies throughout the franchise 's two-decade history, but also the animal Cures Komugi and Yuki from last year's Wonderful Precure! television series, all gathered at a "mysterious amusement park."

Franchise veteran Moeha Nochimoto sings the spinoff's theme song "♥DANZEN! kawaii! Petitcure♥" (♥TOTALLY! cute! Petitcure♥). This will be the franchise 's first project to exclusively stream on YouTube and social media services.

The spinoff credits the franchise 's Izumi Todo as the original creator, and Yuuko Okumura ( Golden Kamuy , Kingdom 3D director) is directing the anime at IKIF ＋. Momoka Toyoda ( Liar Liar , My Happy Marriage ) is in charge of the series scripts, and Rina Tayama ( Vampire Dormitory ) is composing the music.

