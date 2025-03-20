Sai-Kyo-Oh! Zukan: The Ultimate Tournament Anime's Video Reveals Cast, Staff, April 6 TV Premiere

The official website for Sai-Kyo-Oh! Zukan: The Ultimate Tournament , the second television anime based on Gakken 's Sai-Kyo-Oh! Zukan children's book series, revealed the anime's promotional video and visual on Thursday. The video reveals the anime's cast, staff, and April 6 television premiere date.

Yoshihisa Kawahara and Mie Sonozaki return as Mr. Most and TT, respectively.

Makoto Satō is directing the anime at OLM Digital , replacing Shintarō Kishimoto . Yasuharu Takanashi , Johannes Nilsson , and Team-MAX are now credited for the music, replacing Ayato Shinozaki , Ryōsuke Tachibana , and Yusuke Kamimachi . Kunihiko Yuyama , Shinji Satō , Imaitoonz , and Kisuke Koizumi return in their previous staff roles from the previous anime.

The anime will premiere on TV Tokyo and five other affiliated channels on April 6.

The setting of the new anime is "Sai-Kyō-Jima" (The Ultimate Island), a mysterious isolated island with countless unexplored battlefields from wildernesses and rocky crags to forests, ice fields, and caverns. Here, players from various species such as otherwise extinct animals, bugs, and dinosaurs wage tournament-style battles, all to lay claim to the title of the strongest. Besides previously introduced creatures such as the Tyrannosaurus, Purussaurus, lion, and Hercules beetle, the new anime adds more species that battle to be the ultimate one, such as marine creatures and dragons.

The original children's book series has 5.4 million copies in circulation, and it will mark its 10th anniversary next year.

Sai-Kyo-Oh! Zukan: The Ultimate Battles , the franchise 's first television anime that was based on the Ishu Sai-Kyo-Oh! Zukan book, premiered in January 2024 on TV Tokyo within the Iniminimanimo program.

The Gakken editorial department and Tetsuya Meguro supervised the first television anime. Kunihiko Yuyama ( Pokémon chief director) was the chief director, and Shintarō Kishimoto ( tough guys! ) directed the anime at OLM Digital . Shinji Satō ( The Fruit of Evolution: Before I Knew It, My Life Had It Made ) oversaw the series scripts. Toonz Imai designed the characters, Kisuke Koizumi directed the sound, and Yusuke Kamimachi composed the music.

Aeon Cinema theaters throughout Japan held special screenings of the first television anime starting in August 2024.