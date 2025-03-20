Singer/Actor Isao Sasaki Hospitalized for Acute Exacerbation of Interstitial Pneumonia

Sasaki to not return to work until end of April

Image via Isao Sasaki's website

Singer andrevealed on Monday that he had been hospitalized for acute exacerbation of interstitial pneumonia.

After returning from Thailand in mid-January, Sasaki was not feeling well so he went to the doctor. The doctor called an ambulance and had him admitted to the hospital, since his blood oxygen level was very low. He has since left the hospital at the end of February and is recovering at home. However, he is still struggling and will not be returning to work until the end of April.

Sasaki performed many theme songs for popular sci-fi and action anime in the 1970s. His work includes Gasshan, Getter Robo , Galaxy Express 999 , Star Blazers , and The Ultraman . He has voiced Joe the Condor in Gatchman, Hajime Saito in Star Blazers: The Comet Empire , and Daisuke Shima in Final Yamato .

