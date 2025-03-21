Anime Expo Hosts Togenashi Togeari, FLOW, GRANRODEO, More

The staff for the Anime Expo event announced on Thursday that it will host a music concert festival named " J-POP SOUND CAPSULE @AX2025 Anisong World Matsuri Returns." The show will take place at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on July 3 as part of Anime Expo .

Image via Anime Expo website © Society for the Promotion of Japanese Animation

The performing artists include TOGENASHI TOGEARI — the real life and in-story band for Girls Band Cry — as well as FLOW ( Code Geass , Naruto , Eureka Seven ), GRANRODEO ( Kuroko's Basketball , Bungo Stray Dogs , Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans ), Sakurazaka46, and JAM Project member Hiroshi Kitadani ( One Piece ), with metal band ASTERISM ( Even Given the Worthless "Appraiser" Class, I'm Actually the Strongest opening song "Crescendo") serving as the opening act.

Anime Expo takes place at the Los Angeles Convention Center from July 3 to July 6.

Source: Anime Expo