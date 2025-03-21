News
Anime Expo Hosts Togenashi Togeari, FLOW, GRANRODEO, More
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
The staff for the Anime Expo event announced on Thursday that it will host a music concert festival named "J-POP SOUND CAPSULE @AX2025 Anisong World Matsuri Returns." The show will take place at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on July 3 as part of Anime Expo.
The performing artists include TOGENASHI TOGEARI — the real life and in-story band for Girls Band Cry — as well as FLOW (Code Geass, Naruto, Eureka Seven), GRANRODEO (Kuroko's Basketball, Bungo Stray Dogs, Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans), Sakurazaka46, and JAM Project member Hiroshi Kitadani (One Piece), with metal band ASTERISM (Even Given the Worthless "Appraiser" Class, I'm Actually the Strongest opening song "Crescendo") serving as the opening act.
Anime Expo takes place at the Los Angeles Convention Center from July 3 to July 6.
Source: Anime Expo