Classroom of the Elite Season 4 Anime Reveals Teaser Trailer

Cast, staff return for new anime entering 2nd year arc

Kadokawa began streaming a teaser trailer for the Classroom of the Elite: Year 2 ( Yōkoso Jitsuryoku Shijō Shugi no Kyōshitsu e 2-nen Sei Hen ) anime on Sunday. The anime will have a returning cast and staff.

Image courtesy of Kadokawa ©衣笠彰梧・KADOKAWA刊／ようこそ実力至上主義の教室へ3製作委員会

The first season premiered in July 2017. streamed the series, and streamed an English

The second and third seasons adapt the original story's complete first-year-student arc. The second season premiered in July 2022. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired under the title Classroom of the Elite II .

The third season premiered in January 2024 and aired for 13 episodes, concluding the first-year arc. Crunchyroll streamed the season as it aired in Japan.

Kadokawa published the first volume of the original light novel series in May 2015. Seven Seas is releasing the novel series and its manga adaptation in English. The Classroom of the Elite: Year 2 ( Yōkoso Jitsuryoku Shijō Shugi no Kyōshitsu e 2-nen Sei Hen ) light novels are a sequel to the main light novel series. The first novel volume of the new second year series debuted in Japan in January 2020 as the 15th overall book in the series (the series has three "in-between" short story anthology volumes prior to the start of the second year arc), and ended with the 29th overall volume (volume 12.5 of the second year arc) in November 2024. Seven Seas is also releasing the sequel novels in English.

The franchise has more than 9.5 million copies in circulation (not sold), including digital copies.

Source: Press release





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.