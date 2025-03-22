Tougen Anki Anime Reveals New Trailer, New Key Visual, More Cast

Distribution company REMOW unveiled a new trailer, new key visual, and new cast member for the television anime of Yura Urushibara 's Tougen Anki: Dark Demon of Paradise manga on Sunday. The trailer reveals the anime's opening theme "OVERNIGHT" by THE ORAL CIGARETTES .

This trailer focuses on Rasetsu Academy, featuring brand-new footage!

Ryōhei Kimura will portray Kyoya Oiranzaka, the commanding officer of the Kyoto branch's support unit in the Oni Agency, in the anime.

Theanime will premiere in July 2025.

Previously announced cast members include:

Ato Nonaka is directing the anime at Studio Hibari . Hiroyuki Hashimoto is the assistant director. Yukie Sugawara ( The Idolm@ster SideM , No Guns Life , The Unwanted Undead Adventurer ) is writing and supervising the anime's scripts. Ryoko Amisaki ( Kino's Journey - The Beautiful World ) is designing the characters. Hiroyuki Becchaku is the art designer, while Scott MacDonald is directing the art . Saki Tada is the color key artist. Naoki Serizawa is the compositing director of photography. Ryota Fukushima is directing the CG. Yumika Okazaki is editing. Satoki Iida is directing the sound, and Kohta Yamamoto is composing the music. Pony Canyon is credited for the music production.

REMOW describes the anime's story:

"You inherit the blood of an Oni (demon)..." The bloodlines of "Oni" and "Momotaro" have been passed down among certain humans for generations. Long ago, the Oni, aware of their own ferocity, lived in seclusion. However, their peace was shattered by an invasion led by Momotaro. Over thousands of years, these two factions formed the "Momotaro Agency" and the "Oni Agency," respectively, and have been locked in conflict ever since. The protagonist, Shiki Ichinose, suddenly learns of his Oni lineage following an unexpected attack by Momotaro. This revelation sets Shiki on a path to discover the destiny that lies within his blood — a meeting with the Oni dwelling within him. — A new generation of dark heroics begins here in this tale of demons!

Urushibara launched the manga in Akita Publishing 's Weekly Shōnen Champion magazine in June 2020. The 22nd compiled volume shipped on January 8 and the 23rd will release on April 8. Yen Press began publishing the manga in English in September 2024 and will ship its third volume on May 27.

The manga previously inspired a stage play that ran Tokyo and Osaka in February 2024, and a sequel stage play ran in January 2025.



