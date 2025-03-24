Anime Central 2025 Hosts KAF's U.S. Debut Concert

Convention runs from May 16-18

Japanese artist KAF announced on Friday she will make her U.S. debut performance at Anime Central (ACen) 2025 in Rosemont, IL. The show will be a completely original concert featuring content from KAF and other artists from her label Kamitsubaki Studio .

Image courtesy of Maru Management © KAMITSUBAKI STUDIO, Anime Central

This year's ACen event will take place at the Hyatt Regency O'Hare and the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center at Rosemont, IL on May 16-18.

Kaf performed at Anime Festival Asia in Singapore in November, where she also hosted a panel with Isekaijoucho .

Kamitsubaki Studio has been developing the Kamitsubaki-Shi Kensetsu-chū. ( Kamitsubaki City Under Construction ) project user-participation project since 2019, with a community of over 20,000 users in alternate reality game and "table-talk" role-playing game experiences. The story unravels the mysteries hidden in the virtual city of Kamitsubaki, leading to the restoration of order and peace on its streets.

Members of the virtual artist group V.W.P (Virtual Witch Phenomenon) are the project's voice cast members. The anime stars:

KAF as Kaf Morisaki, a student with average grades who is also slow at sports, but she loves singing the most

as Morisaki, a student with average grades who is also slow at sports, but she loves singing the most RIM as Rime Tanioki, an almost perfect girl from a wealthy family who has good grades, athleticism, and singing ability

as Rime Tanioki, an almost perfect girl from a wealthy family who has good grades, athleticism, and singing ability Harusaruhi as Haru Asanushi, a girl who lives each day to the fullest with the support of songs and friends

as Haru Asanushi, a girl who lives each day to the fullest with the support of songs and friends Isekaijoucho as Sekai Yorukawa, a naive but strong-willed girl

as Sekai Yorukawa, a naive but strong-willed girl KOKO as Koko Rinne, a compassionate girl who cares deeply for her friends

The project's Kamitsubaki-Shi Kyōsō-chū ( Kamitsubaki City Ensemble ) rhythm game debuted on iOS, Android, PC via Steam, Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 5 on August 29.

The television anime of Kamitsubaki Studio 's Kamitsubaki-Shi Kensetsu-chū. ( Kamitsubaki City Under Construction ) project will premiere on July 3 on 27 TBS and 27 affiliated channels throughout Japan on July 3 at 11:56 p.m. JST (10:56 a.m. EDT).

The convention will host director Keiichirō Saitō , producer Takafumi Nakame , animator Kaoru Tanimoto , and animator Mana Kudō as part of its partnership with Japan's Global Anime Challenge (GAC). The event will also host voice actress Eriko Nakamura and voice actress and singer Asami Imai .

Source: Press release